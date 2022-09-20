The Hamilton County Health Department has announced two Bivalent COVID Booster events this week for those aged 12 and older.
Hamilton County's Community Outreach team will be offering the vaccinations Wednesday and Friday in Chattanooga and Hixson.
Pfizer Bivalent boosters will be offered at these locations:
Wednesday, Sept. 21st | 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Eastdale Community Center
1312 Moss St., Chattanooga, TN 37411
Friday, Sept. 23rd | 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM at Loa Grocery Store
4816 Hixson Pike, Hixson, TN 37343
For a full list of vaccine events and information about the Bivalent booster, visit the Hamilton County Health Department webpage here or call their hotline at 423-209-8383.