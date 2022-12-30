Firefighters rushed to fire at small single-wide trailer-home Thursday night after it was reported that a person may have been trapped inside.
Crews from the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the home in the 13000 block of Boyd Tree Hollow in Birchwood and found the trailer was down a difficult to access dirt road.
They attacked the blaze from outside and were able to quickly determine the trailer was empty.
The fire was extinguished quickly.
The home was a total loss.
The American Red Cross was contacted to assist one adult.