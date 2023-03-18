A bill that would effectively lower the age of criminal responsibility in Tennessee from 18 to 17.
The bill is receiving support from Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp and opposition from trial attorneys and a juvenile court judge here.
If it became law, House Bill 1029 and its Senate companion, Senate Bill 1159, would bypass the juvenile court system for 17-year-olds charged with any crime, sending them to adult criminal court. The law would do the same for 13- to 16-year-olds charged with certain serious crimes.
The proposal requires juvenile petitions to be filed in the appropriate criminal court for all children who are 17 at the time of the alleged conduct.
It requires the same for kids ages 14 to 16 at the time of alleged conduct who are charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, rape, aggravated rape, rape of a child, aggravated rape of a child, aggravated sexual battery when the victim is less than 13 years of age, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, especially aggravated burglary, kidnapping, aggravated kidnapping, commission of an act of terrorism, carjacking or an attempt to commit any such offense.
The legislation is sponsored by House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge.
Earlier this month, Georgia Lawmakers in the Georgia House voted to raise the age limit to 17 for prosecuting young defendants in juvenile court.
