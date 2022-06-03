A bill named in-part after the children of a Chattanooga police officer killed by a drunk driver has been signed into law.
Bentley, Ethan and Hailey's Law requires people convicted of killing a parent while driving drunk to pay child support to the children until they are 18.
"We have to put a stop to the senseless drinking and driving," said Barry Galinger, Officer Nicholas Galinger's dad. "You don't realize how much this stuff affects you. Sometimes, it just gets you down in your heart and soul and it really, I guess, never goes away."
Officer Galinger was killed by a drunk driver in 2019. Janet Hinds has since been convicted in his death.
This week, Gov. Bill Lee signed the law named after his kids into law.
"Hopefully, this new law will help reduce the number of DUI's by people being more responsible," said Galinger.
The law bears the name Ethan and Hailey, Officer Galinger's kids, and Bentley, the child of a Bradley County resident killed in a drunk driving incident.
"It moves the needle in a positive direction," said Rep. Mark Hall (R-Cleveland). "A lot of this is a behavior problem that we have to combat. And the best way to get their attention is by strengthening the laws."
While it's too late for the law to help his family, he hopes to continue the fight. Galinger said he plans on working with state legislators more in the next session to strengthen the state's laws. But for now, this law can be a reminder of the lasting toll of drunk driving.
"My grandkids, Ethan and Hailey, they're very proud that good things are coming out from their father's death," he said.