A bill making its way through the Tennessee General Assembly would treat people with natural immunity the same as people with vaccinated immunity.
HB1871 passed in committee Tuesday. The bill would not allow governments to enforce any restriction that does treats people who already had the virus differently from people who are fully-vaccinated.
"I don't think anybody in a lab can design an immune system that is superior to the on the creator of this universe designed," said Rep. Bud Hulsey (R - Kingsport), who sponsors the bill.
The bill passed the House Commerce Committee Tuesday with little resistance.
"I'm not going to go against all of the studies that have said just the opposite of what you're saying," said Rep. Dwayne Thompson (D - Cordova).
Hulsey backed up his bill citing reports which said the immune response between the two groups were identical.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says people with vaccinated immunity and natural immunity both developed substantial amounts of antibodies for up to six months. The immunity from the vaccine, however, lasted up to 50% longer than natural immunity.
"When you get sick, you don't know if you are going to be one of the 90% that does well, one of the 10% that gets really sick, or one of the 1% who may die from the disease," said Dr. Carlos Baleeiro, the medical director of pulmonary medicine at CHI Memorial.
Baleeiro added the natural immunity of from the omicron variant did provide better protection than vaccines alone. But the combination of an omicron variant gave patients up to 13% better protection from re-infection, according to the CDC.
But Baleeiro added that so-called "natural immunity" likely won't last if the pandemic stirs up another COVID variant.
"So many people had disease in the alpha and beta waves," he said. "And then the same people got sick again with omicron."
The bill will get a hearing in the House Calendar & Rules Committee before getting a full floor vote.