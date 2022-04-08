Bill creating black history and culture classes passes TN house nearly unanimously

Middle school students in Tennessee may soon have an option for black history and culture classes in school.
House Bill 2106, sponsored by Rep. Yusuf Hakeem (D-Chattanooga) would add a class about the impact black people have had on international history to the school's curriculum.
"There was an underlying factor of whether this would be used to, in a sense of speaking, bash people," said Hakeem. "What we intended to do was to put forward the positive impacts African Americans have had, not only in the state but in the nation and the world."
The bill passed the state house unanimously this week. Hakeem said he's been trying to get it passed for two years, but it's faced some hurdles.
His colleagues had expressed concerns that the bill resembled so-called critical race theory, the controversial teaching that racism has shaped American policy. The misconceptions about the bill slowed its progress.
"Critical Race Theory, first of all, it's not being taught in Tennessee schools K-12," said Hakeem. "And, as a result of that, it's being used to diminish this kind of effort."
But the bill passed with near unanimous support from both parties. Hakeem said lawmakers came to understand his stance that the class would broaden students' understanding of multiple races and cultures.
"It's just the start to people working together," Hakeem said. "Sitting down, talking, finding that medium ground."
The bill is scheduled to be heard in the senate next week. It will have to pass there and be signed by Governor Bill Lee before it becomes law.