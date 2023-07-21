Bike Chattanooga will add 50 new e-bikes to their fleet and a new station in North Chattanooga.
The program, celebrating its 11th year, will also add charging capabilities to the Walnut Plaza station.
More information can be found on Bike Chattanooga's website.
“Bike Chattanooga is an important part of what it means to experience Chattanooga for so many of our residents and visitors,” said Mayor Tim Kelly. “Everyday, their fleet of bikes help folks commute, run errands, and sightsee in a cost-effective, fun, and flexible way. Expanding programs like these help us meet our transportation and mobility goals, and I look forward to seeing this resource continue to grow in the years ahead.”
The new e-bikes will bring the electric bike fleet to 105. Bike Chattanooga says that e-bikes are used up to 2.5x more usage than traditional pedal bikes.
From January to June, e-bikes have been ridden 88,000 miles across the city, offsetting approximately 80,000 lbs of carbon emissions.
Bike Chattanooga now boasts 43 stations and 450 bikes. The new station at 799 North Market Street.