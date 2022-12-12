Good Monday. We will see clouds increasing this evening as temps drop from the 50s into the 40s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s. We will also see fairly widespread fog for the morning commute. Tuesday afternoon will see highs in the mid-50s with mostly cloudy skies all day.
A cold front moving in Wednesday will bring rain to the area all day with that rain being heavy at times. At a minimum, most of us will get at least an inch of rain. Lots of folks will see 2"-3"+ of rain. Temps Wednesday will range from 47 in the morning to 52 in the afternoon.
Some of those showers will linger into early Thursday morning. Skies will begin to clear Thursday with the high reaching 54.
We will be colder and dry Friday through the weekend. During that time lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. Highs will only be in the mid-40s.
