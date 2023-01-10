7 day forecast
baron

Good Tuesday. After a cold start, we ended up picture-perfect this afternoon. Temps will fall through the 40s this evening with partly cloudy skies so grab a jacket for your evening out. We will not be as cold Wednesday morning with the low dropping to 40. Wednesday afternoon will be cloudy with a sprinkle or two and a high again of 60.

A cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area late Thursday morning into early afternoon. We will get 1/4" to 1/2" of rain from this system. Thursday's high will manage to hit the low 60s.

We will be much colder behind the front. We may even get a few light snow showers in the mountains Friday morning. Temps Friday will range from 37 to 45.

Saturday will be cold and dry with a low of 30 and a high of 47. Sunday will be cloudy. After a cold start in the upper 20s, we will warm to a high of 53.

More rain will move in by Monday.

For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.

Tags

Chief Meteorologist

David Karnes became Local 3's Chief Meteorologist in July of 2021. David came to us from SNN News 6 in Sarasota, Florida where he was the chief meteorologist for 9 years. David is a graduate of Soddy-Daisy High School and is glad to be back home.

Recommended for you