Good Tuesday. After a cold start, we ended up picture-perfect this afternoon. Temps will fall through the 40s this evening with partly cloudy skies so grab a jacket for your evening out. We will not be as cold Wednesday morning with the low dropping to 40. Wednesday afternoon will be cloudy with a sprinkle or two and a high again of 60.
A cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area late Thursday morning into early afternoon. We will get 1/4" to 1/2" of rain from this system. Thursday's high will manage to hit the low 60s.
We will be much colder behind the front. We may even get a few light snow showers in the mountains Friday morning. Temps Friday will range from 37 to 45.
Saturday will be cold and dry with a low of 30 and a high of 47. Sunday will be cloudy. After a cold start in the upper 20s, we will warm to a high of 53.
More rain will move in by Monday.
