Good Monday. We will remain warm this evening through Tuesday. A reminder: Tuesday morning you will be able to enjoy a full lunar eclipse of the "Beaver" or "Blood" Moon. The eclipse will be full between 5:17am and 6:41am. This will be the last full lunar eclipse until 2025.
We are done with the rain for now. Temps recede a bit Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low 70s.
Friday (Veterans Day) we will likely have some tropical rain coming in through the day from the south. This would be from what is now "Sub-Tropical Storm Nicole" now in the Atlantic.
A cold front will push Nicole eastward and usher in some very cold and dry air for the weekend.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with temps ranging from 40 in the morning to only 55 in the afte4rnoon. Sunday will start in the upper 20s and low 30s and only make it to a high of 48!
The cold weather is likely to hang around through the better part of next week at least.
