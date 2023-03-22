Good Wednesday. the rains will finally come to an end this evening with clearing skies and temps dropping to about 50 Thursday morning. We can expect areas of fog Thursday morning.
Thursday afternoon is what we've been waiting for. Sunny and 80 in the afternoon. Friday will hit about 80 as well under partly cloudy skies with a VERY slight chance for an afternoon sprinkle.
Saturday we will start with rain and a few thunderstorms between the hours of 3am and 9am. The biggest threat will be sporadic gusty winds in excess of 30 mph. We will clear out through the day with an awesome afternoon sporting a high of 77.
Sunday and Monday will be just as nice with partly cloudy skies and a high of 74 and 75 respectively.
Another round of rain and cooler weather looks like it may move through Tuesday. We will have a high of about 64.
