Big Valley Air expansion creates 30 new jobs in Sequatchie County

A high-performance parachute manufacturer plans to invest $1.4 million in Dunlap and provide at least 30 new jobs for Sequatchie County residents.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Big Valley Brands, LLC, doing business as Big Valley Air, officials announced today the company will expand its manufacturing operations in Dunlap, Tennessee.
Big Valley Air will invest $1.4 million and create 30 new jobs in Tier 4, At-Risk Sequatchie County.
Governor Lee stated, “Tennessee is the number one state for companies to thrive thanks to our strong business climate and highly skilled workforce. I congratulate Big Valley Air on its expansion in Sequatchie County and am confident this investment will positively impact Tennesseans across the region for years to come.”
Big Valley Air will invest $1.4 million and create 30 new jobs in Tier 4, At-Risk Sequatchie County.
Through the expansion, Big Valley Air will construct a 17,000-square-foot facility at its existing operations on Little Ponderosa Trail in Dunlap. The new plant will house all the company’s parachute manufacturing and allow Big Valley Air to increase production and broaden its customer base.
Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Dunlap, Tennessee, Big Valley Brands, LLC is a high-performance parachute manufacturer for sport jumpers and militaries throughout the world.
"As president and CEO of Big Valley Air, I am proud to say that we have not only created jobs, but we have also created opportunities for individuals to build their careers and contribute to the growth of our community. We believe that investing in our workforce is investing in our company's and community’s future. We are committed to providing our employees with the tools and resources they need to succeed. I want to send my sincere thanks to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) for assisting us in resources and grants that will have a long-lasting effect in creating jobs and opportunities for our community. I concur with our state slogan, “Tennessee - America at its Best.” – Tim Rogers, president and CEO, Big Valley Air
Once construction is complete, Big Valley Air will employ roughly 50 employees in Sequatchie County.
Since 2019, TNECD has supported more than 40 economic development projects in the Southeast Tennessee region, resulting in approximately 7,300 job commitments and $3.2 billion in capital investment.