Hamilton County School officials say Big Ridge Elementary will be closed on Friday, March 24, due to a high rate of illness-related absences.
A spokesperson for the school system says 21% of students and 30% of staff have been affected.
The spokesperson says custodial crews will clean the school while students and staff are out.
School-aged child care will be open and students are asked to bring their lunch since the cafeteria will be closed.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.