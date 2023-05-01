Tennessee Athletics' "Big Orange Caravan" rolls across the state of Tennessee once again this April and May with Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White, head football coach Josh Heupel, men's basketball coach Rick Barnes and women's basketball coach Kellie Harper.
A collaborative fan appreciation tour hosted by Tennessee Athletics and the UT Knoxville Office of Alumni Affairs, "Big Orange Caravan" made stops in Memphis (April 18), Nashville (April 19), Knoxville (April 20), Chattanooga (May 1) and the Tri-Cities (May 3).
Doors to each event opened at 5 p.m. local time followed by a meet and greet with the headliners from 5:30 p.m.-6:15 p.m. Each program begins at 6:15 p.m.
Hosted by "The Voice of the Vols" Bob Kesling, the program featured fun stories, insight and a Q & A with White and the coaches. The UT Spirit Squads were also in attendance.