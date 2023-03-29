“Big Orange Caravan” five-city Tennessee tour rolls in April and May

Tennessee Athletics' "Big Orange Caravan" rolls across the state of Tennessee once again this April and May with Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White, head football coach Josh Heupel, men's basketball coach Rick Barnes and women's basketball coach Kellie Harper.
A collaborative fan appreciation tour hosted by Tennessee Athletics and the UT Knoxville Office of Alumni Affairs, "Big Orange Caravan" will make stops in Memphis (April 18), Nashville (April 19), Knoxville (April 20), Chattanooga (May 1) and the Tri-Cities (May 3).
Tickets for each tour stop cost $20 and include light food options. A total of $5 of every ticket sold will benefit the local UT Alumni chapter. Tickets are available now at AllVols.com.
Doors to each event open at 5 p.m. local time followed by a meet and greet with the headliners from 5:30 p.m.-6:15 p.m. A cash bar, as well as light food and appetizers, will be available. Each program begins at 6:15 p.m.
Hosted by "The Voice of the Vols" Bob Kesling, the program will feature fun stories, insight and a Q & A with White and the coaches. The UT Spirit Squads will also be in attendance.
The tour kicks off the week after the Orange & White Game, which is set for 2:30 p.m. on April 15 in Neyland Stadium. Admission is $5 for non-premium seats, and all proceeds will count as a contribution to the My All Campaign. All seats can be secured now at AllVols.com or by calling the UT Athletic Ticket Office at (865) 656-1200.
The Nashville tour event will take place on the club level of Nissan Stadium, site of the Volunteers' 2023 football season-opener vs. Virginia. Tickets for that Sept. 2 game are on sale now through the Nashville Sports Council at Ticketmaster.com.
Big Orange Caravan
Tuesday, April 18 – Memphis
Time: 5 p.m. doors, 5:30-6:15 p.m. meet and greet, 6:15 p.m. program
Venue: Renasant Convention Center
Address: 255 North Main St., Memphis, TN 38103
Tickets: $20
Wednesday, April 19 – Nashville
Time: 5 p.m. doors, 5:30-6:15 p.m. meet and greet, 6:15 p.m. program
Venue: Nissan Stadium Club Level
Address: 1 Titans Way, Nashville, TN 37213
Tickets: $20
Thursday, April 20 – Knoxville
Time: 5 p.m. doors, 5:30-6:15 p.m. meet and greet, 6:15 p.m. program
Venue: Neyland-Thompson Sports Complex
Address: Lake Loudoun Blvd., Knoxville, TN 37916
Tickets: $20
Monday, May 1 – Chattanooga
Time: 5 p.m. doors, 5:30-6:15 p.m. meet and greet, 6:15 p.m. program
Venue: Chattanooga Convention Center
Address: 1 Carter St., Chattanooga, TN 37402
Tickets: $20
Tuesday, May 3 – Tri-Cities
Time: 5 p.m. doors, 5:30-6:15 p.m. meet and greet, 6:15 p.m. program
Venue: Meadowview Convention Center
Address: 1901 Meadowview Parkway, Kingsport, TN 37660
Tickets: $20