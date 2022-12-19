Good Monday. Temps will drop from the 40s into the 30s this evening under cloudy skies.
Tuesday temps will range from 32 to 51. During the morning we will see scattered light rain showers moving through, but some isolated areas may change over to a light wintry mix, especially in the higher elevations.
Wednesday will be dry with a high of 51.
Thursday will start dry also with the high climbing to 50. We will see a cold front bringing in late night rain showers that will change to light snow showers overnight. Bitterly cold air will follow.
Friday will be frigid and windy with morning temps in the 10s and the high only reaching 22. Skies will clear through the day. Winds will blow from 15-25 mph creating wind chills around 0.
Saturday will be cold, breezy, and dry with temps from 10 to 28.
Sunday we will start at 15, but rebound to a more respectable 32 in the afternoon. Next week we will warm back into the 40s and 50s.
