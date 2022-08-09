Good Tuesday. Scattered storms will fade, but we may still see one or two lingering into late tonight.
Wednesday we will have widely scattered storms mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. These will produce heavy rain and lightning with the possibility of hail and damaging winds. These storms will accompany a front that will move through overnight and Thursday morning. It will stall to our south keeping a few spotty showers and storms in the forecast on Thursday afternoon. Thursday night into Friday we will see much drier air behind the front settling in.
The weekend will be awesome. Friday will be mostly sunny and 88 for the high. Saturday and Sunday will also be in the mid to upper 80s with plenty of sunshine. With the lower humidity the weekend will be a great one for the outdoors. Might I recommend planning to be outside sipping a cup of coffee during the mornings this weekend. Lows will be much cooler in the mid 60s!
