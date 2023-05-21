Preliminary grant awards totaling more than $225 million for 142 qualified projects will improve Georgia neighborhood assets like parks, recreation facilities, sidewalks, and healthy food access in communities.
Fundings comes from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program, created by President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act, passed by Democrats in Congress in 2021.
Governor Brian Kemp said, "Today, we're investing these funds to see that those most heavily impacted have even more resources at their disposal."
In accordance with grant requirements, awarded funds will go to eligible non-profits and local governments to utilize in improving or maintaining recreational facilities in Qualified Census Tracts or for repair or maintenance needs due to significantly greater use of public facilities during the pandemic.
Below is a full list of preliminary award recipients (142 total) and project amounts. A more detailed project summary for each award can be found here. For those who applied and were awarded, please click here for additional information.