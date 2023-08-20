Within hours of the devastating wildfires in Maui, Hawaii, President Biden signed a Major Disaster Declaration for the state and launched a whole-of-government effort to support residents and communities affected by this unprecedented tragedy.
On Monday, August 21, President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Maui to meet with survivors, first responders and emergency personnel, and state and local officials. Our entire nation stands with Hawaii in this time of grief and recovery.
Since the onset of the fires in Maui, President Biden has remained in close contact with Hawaii Governor Josh Green, affirming that the Federal government will continue to provide whatever support is needed to ensure the state’s recovery, however long it may take. The President has also received regular briefings from FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall.
Dozens of Federal departments and agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security through FEMA and the Coast Guard, the Department of Defense through the Navy and Army, the Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Forest Service, the Small Business Administration (SBA), the Environmental Protection Agency, and more continue working with state and local partners on the ground to assess ongoing needs and provide resources and personnel to support response efforts.
The Administration encourages individuals impacted by the disaster to register for Federal assistance at www.disasterassistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362 (24 hours a day, 7 days a week).
Impacted individuals can also visit FEMA’s newly opened joint Disaster Recovery Center at the University of Hawaii Maui College, located at 310 W. Ka’ahumanu Avenue, Kahului, Hawaii, to speak personally with FEMA specialists, get assistance registering for disaster assistance, get in touch with voluntary organizations offering additional support services, and have access to other federal and state resources. The doors are open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. HST seven days a week.