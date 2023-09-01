Friday, the White House announced that Chattanooga native and U.S. Army Captain Larry L. Taylor will be awarded the Medal of Honor.
Taylor served as the team leader of a helicopter light-fire team that was deployed in support of a long-range reconnaissance patrol that had been surrounded by an enemy force in Vietnam in 1968.
The White House explained that on the night of June 18, 1968, Taylor took off in his attack helicopter to rescue four men on a long-range reconnaissance team that had become surrounded and was in danger of being overrun by enemy troops.
He had to figure out a way to get them out, otherwise “they wouldn't make it.”
David Hill, one of the men Taylor saved that night, said Taylor's actions were what “we now call thinking outside the box.”
Taylor flew off in his attack helicopter, arriving just minutes later at the site northeast of what at the time was Saigon, since renamed Ho Chi Minh City. He asked the patrol team to send up some flares to mark their location in the dark. Taylor and a pilot in an accompanying helicopter started firing their ships' Miniguns and aerial rockets at the enemy, making low-level attack runs and braving intense ground fire for about half an hour.
Taylor's chopper was running low on fuel, and the reconnaissance team was also nearly out of ammunition. Taylor directed his wingman to fire the rounds left in his Minigun along the team's eastern flank and then head back to base camp, while Taylor fired his remaining rounds on the western flank. He used the helicopter's landing lights to distract the enemy, buying time for the patrol team to head south and east toward a different extraction point he had identified.
Taylor landed under heavy enemy fire and at great personal risk. The four team members rushed toward the helicopter and clung to the exterior — it only had two seats — and Taylor whisked them away to safety. He was on the ground for about 10 seconds.
“I finally just flew up behind them and sat down on the ground,” Taylor said during a telephone interview this week. “They turned around and jumped on the aircraft. A couple were sitting on the skids. One was sitting on the rocket pods, and I don't know where the other one was, but they beat on the side of the ship twice, which meant haul a- -. And we did!"
What Taylor did that night had never before been attempted, the Army said.
Taylor was engaged by enemy fire at least 340 times and was forced down five times, according to the Army. He received scores of combat decorations, including the Silver Star, a Bronze Star and two Distinguished Flying Crosses.
Hill said he and supporters of Taylor were astonished to learn decades after that harrowing night that Taylor had not been awarded a Medal of Honor.
Taylor had been awarded a Silver Star, one of the military's top honors for valor in combat.
Taylor's supporters felt that the Silver Star medal represented a “failure by the Army to adequately, or his commanders at the time, to adequately recognize his valor, his courage, his dedication" in Vietnam, and "we were determined to turn that around,” Hill said.
They wanted Taylor to have a Medal of Honor, the military's highest decoration given to service members who go above and beyond the call of duty, often risking their lives through selfless acts of valor.
So the team dug into the process, gathering documentation, witness statements and other information, including asking Bob Corker, then Taylor's home-state senator, for his help. After more than six years of pushing, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin approved the Army's recommendation and forwarded Taylor's file to Biden.
Taylor left Vietnam in August 1968, a few months after that flight. He was released from active duty in August 1970, having attained the rank of captain, and was discharged from the Army Reserve in October 1973. He later ran a roofing and sheet metal company in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
He and his wife, Toni, live in Signal Mountain, Tennessee.
This is a developing story and will be updated.