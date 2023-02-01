Chattanooga is on the list of communities that will receive funding to help improve roadway safety through the new grant program announced by the Biden-Harris Administration, called the 'Safe Streets and Roads for All' grant program.
The Biden-Harris Administration today announced $2.5 million in funding for 12 communities in Tennessee through the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program, established by President Biden’s historic infrastructure law. This funding will help local and regional initiatives improve road safety and tackle the national crisis of traffic fatalities, which claimed over 40,000 lives in 2021.
The SS4A grants will fund improved safety planning for over half the nation’s population and will fundamentally change how roadway safety is addressed in communities through local and regional efforts that are comprehensive and data-driven. The grants will support initiatives such as redesigned roads, improved sidewalks, crosswalks, and more to reduce deaths and serious injuries on the nation’s roadways.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg commented on the grants, “Every year, crashes cost tens of thousands of American lives and hundreds of billions of dollars to our economy; we face a national emergency on our roadways, and it demands urgent action. We are proud that these grants will directly support hundreds of communities as they prepare steps that are proven to make roadways safer and save lives.”
The 12 Tennessee communities receiving grants are: City of Bristol, City of Brownsville, City of Chattanooga, City of Harriman, City of Memphis, Clarksville Montgomery County Regional Planning Commission, Coffee County Highway Department, Gibson County Highway Department, Hickman County Highway Department, Maury County Highway Department, Sevier County, and Town of Smyrna.