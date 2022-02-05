About a week or so after the Biden Administration announced it would send 400 million free N-95 masks to Americans, they are starting to arrive to local pharmacies, and health centers.
Officials said the first batch arrived Wednesday.
CVS, is one of the many participating locations offering the free masks as a part of the Biden administration’s effort to stop the spread. Three masks should be available per person.
"I think it's great,” said Erika Schaffer who received some free masks at CVS in Northshore. “We have been ordering N95 masks, they are hard to find.”
Dwayne Marshall with Get Vaccinated Chattanooga is spreading the word to the community.
"Secure yourself from COVID-19, from omicron, from various variants that are on the horizon,” said Marshall.
The CDC said the N95 masks or N95 masks are recommended to protect us from the virus. They are deeming the cloth masks to be ineffective at this point.
"The N95 is the most secure on the face so prevents any droplets from accidentally reaching your respiratory area or respiratory tract,” said Marshall.
He said the vulnerable population such as the homeless is usually hit hard when it comes to lacking masks.
He said the free masks are a step in the right direction to stop the spread.
"We are pretty lucky, but there are a lot of people out there that can't afford them and have them accessible to those folks is essential,” said Loren Hayes who also got the free N95 masks.
"Mask, to get yourself vaccinated,” said Marshall, “get yourself boosted.”
He said even if people are vaccinated, due to the variants circulating nationwide, he recommends people to still continue masking.
Click on this link to find out where to get them.
This is what is listed for Tennessee:
- Costco Wholesale Corp.
- CPESN USA, LLC
- CVS Pharmacy, Inc. (including Long’s)
- Good Neighbor Pharmacy and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation’s pharmacy services administrative organization (PSAO), Elevate Provider Network
- Health Mart Pharmacies
- LeaderNET and The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy, Cardinal Health’s PSAOs
- Publix Super Markets, Inc.
- The Kroger Co. (including Kroger, Harris Teeter, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Ralphs, King Soopers, Smiths, City Market, Dillons, Mariano’s, Pick-n-Save, Copps, Metro Market, QFC)
- Topco Associates, LLC (including Acme Fresh Markets, Associated Food Stores, Bashas, Big-Y Pharmacy and Wellness Center, Brookshire’s Pharmacy, Super One Pharmacy, FRESH by Brookshire’s Pharmacy, Coborn’s Pharmacy, Cash Wise Pharmacy, MarketPlace Pharmacy, Giant Eagle, Hartig Drug Company, King Kullen, Food City Pharmacy, Ingles Pharmacy, Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill Pharmacies, Save Mart Pharmacies, Lucky Pharmacies, SpartanNash, Price Chopper, Market 32, Tops Friendly Markets, ShopRite, Wegmans, Weis Markets, Inc.)
- Walmart, Inc. (including Sam’s Club)
- Walgreens (including Duane Reade)