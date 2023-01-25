A bicyclist died in the hospital after a hit-and-run Wednesday afternoon, Chattanooga police said.
According to officials, 62-year-old Darrell Kennedy was hit by a vehicle on the 1800 block of E 32nd Street just before 1:00.
The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.
Investigators are working to determine details about the vehicle and anyone involved.
If you have any information, call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App, formerly the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.