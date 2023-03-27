Chattanooga Police responded to a bicyclist hit and suffering from non-life-threatening injuries on Sunday.
He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police were told a vehicle was turning into a parking lot when it collided with the bicyclist, throwing the rider into another car, and the second vehicle fled the scene.
The second vehicle has been described as a blue 4-door Hyundai.
Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous.