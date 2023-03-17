Chattanooga Police responded to a person in the roadway and found a bicyclist who'd been hit by a car.
A spokesperson for the Chattanooga Police Department said they found the 55-year-old man in the roadway just past 3:00 a.m. by 1032 McCallie Ave.
The victim was taken to the hospital. Police said his injuries were life-threatening.
Investigators are still working to identify who hit the victim, and police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App).
You can remain anonymous.