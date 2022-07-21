Hamilton County Schools (HCS) is inviting the community to join HCS's Better Together district-wide service day on Saturday, July 30th.
The event aims to help make sure students walk into facilities that are ready to welcome them and their excitement on the first day of school.
Volunteers will help complete campus beautification projects such as landscaping, painting, and pressure washing, as well as organizing classrooms.
Volunteers can sign up at www.hcde.org/bettertogether and choose how and where they'd like to help.
Twenty-seven schools across Hamilton County have submitted projects and are seeking volunteers, and there are more than enough opportunities for everyone who wants to participate.
Thanks to sponsorship from the HCS Foundation in partnership with Elder's Ace Hardware, supplies including paint brushes, cleaning supplies, mulch, tools and other items have been donated to make these projects possible.
Better Together is part of Hamilton County Schools' First Day Ready initiative to ensure students, families and schools are prepared for the first day of school.
"The first day of school sets the tone for the year." said Kate Skonberg, family and community engagement coordinator for the district. "This annual event gives our community an opportunity to come together to support our schools and students. Families, churches, businesses, students, and individuals all join in on this day to help our students to feel welcome and excited about coming to school."
"We know we are better when we work together for the benefit of all students," said HCS
Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson. "We are thankful to have such an engaged community, and Better Together is a great way for communities to connect with their schools and make a difference in the first-day experience of our students. We encourage everyone to join us and look forward to seeing you on Saturday, July 30, for Better Together."
For more information and to sign up as a volunteer, visit www.hcde.org/bettertogether or contact Kate Skonberg at skonberg_kate@hcde.org or 423-498-7188.