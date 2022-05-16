Tennessee ranks as one of the states experiencing the baby formula shortage and to add insult to injury scammers are targeting people who need it the most.
Parents of newborns who are struggling to find baby formula in stores and are searching the web for it now should pay close attention to ads and social media posts that claim they have baby formula available before buying it.
Michele Mason with the Better Business Bureau said unfortunately scammers are taking advantage of the on-going shortage.
“We are hearing stories of people going online, places like social media finding pages of people who claim they have formula available. So, they contact them through chat, and they agree to purchase the product. The problem is they are then asked to make a payment through something like Venmo, but the formula never arrives,” Mason said.
People should be wary of fake websites as well.
“Most of these are business names, sometimes they are impostering well-known companies and even copying and pasting reviews or star ratings, but check the time to check them out at BBB.org or call us at BBB. Also, double-check the phone numbers that are being listed and call to make sure they do, have this in stock before you give payment,” Mason said.
Lookout for misspelled words and use services to double-check the source of the pictures on the website.
Mason recommends that people use their credit cards if they want to go through with purchasing.
If a company does not take credit card payments, Mason said that is a red flag.
“Any loss of money is certainly disheartening to people so we want people to be careful, and you do not want to give out your payment information to someone you do not know as well,” Mason said.
She asks if anyone falls victim to the scam to report it, so it does not happen to others.
The BBB has a website called scam tracker to report it.
"You can talk to your local law enforcement to see if they will take a case about it as well, talk to your financial institution to see if there is anything you can do to protect your account if you use cash app or anything like that to see if you need to take any further steps to protect your information,” Mason said.