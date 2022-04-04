Officials with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) are warning people about an increase in fraudulent activity related to cryptocurrency.
A recent study released by the BBB shows reports of incidents involving scams have tripled in the past three years.
President Michele Mason said these people are taking advantage of a new currency.
"Scammers are realizing that there is a lot of news about cryptocurrency but people don't understand it so it's a prime opportunity for them to take advantage of that lack of knowledge," Mason said.
She said the lack of regulation and knowledge from consumers has resulted in an increase in financial losses.
"It starts with investment scams and then its moving to other things that we hear about like romance scams, pet scams, government imposters, even things like lottery winnings," Mason said.
While some people may have secured a large amount of money early on, Mason said it didn't last for others.
"If someone was involved with crypto currency early on with things like bitcoin they may have made a lot of money, but now it's so volatile." Mason said.
Some tips for preventing scams and financial losses include securing your wallet, being mindful of fake email and website addresses, and fake recovery companies.
You should watch out for fake reviews, claims on social media and celebrity endorsements.