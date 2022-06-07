The community is rallying around families impacted by the deadly car crash in South Pittsburg this weekend, where four young people lost their lives.
This upcoming weekend there will be a softball tournament at the Jasper Recreation Park. It's $200 to register a team. Instead of admission, they are taking donations. All money will be split amongst the families impacted.
Three recent graduates and one current student at South Pittsburg High School were killed in a car accident early Saturday morning.
The tragedy hit home for a lot of people, and those people are now rallying around the victim's families to help lift them up.
"South Pittsburg is a very small town, it's a very close-knit town, most of everybody is related,” said Tiffany Parker, a lifelong resident of South Pittsburg.
Tiffany Parker and Carley Long are organizing a co-ed softball tournament in Jasper over the weekend.
"The only requirements is ten people, three of them must be girls. We are taking sign-ups over Facebook,” Long told us.
Long says the whole county plays softball, whether that's through church or another league, so she figured they would respond well to this.
"It's just something fun. We figured it might help everybody get their mind a little bit in a better place,” Long said.
They will have a homerun derby Friday, which is ten dollars to participate in. Saturday will be tournament play.
There will be t-shirts at the event, vendors, and raffles. Tons of families and business have already donated.
After all, they keep saying "one team, one family."
"That's just kind of how it runs in South Pittsburg and Marion County," Parker told us.
It's a tragedy that is banding a community together to get the families and friends through an unimaginable time.
"It's one of the biggest tragedies that I know of that we've had in this county in a very, very long time, especially with it being such young kids. It's one of the biggest tragedies that I know of," said Parker.
If you are interested in creating a team or getting involved, contact Carley Long at 256-695-7172 or Amber Summerford at 256-695-8589.