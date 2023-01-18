Ben & Jerry's releases new flavor for 2023

Ben & Jerry’s is kicking off the new year with a brand new flavor.
The company officially added Oatmeal Dream Pie to the lineup.
🚨NEW FLAVOR ALERT!🚨— Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) January 10, 2023
Oatmeal Dream Pie Non-Dairy is a vegan, gluten-free twist on a childhood favorite. Our friends @partakefoods, a Black-owned & women-led company, provided the oatmeal cookies for this dreamy treat.
Did we say it’s #vegan?
Learn more: https://t.co/T1kIYGEw2M pic.twitter.com/HClOtB9vt5
The company also mentions this is another flavor added to their vegan line.
The certified vegan dessert combines an Oatmeal Crème Pie Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert featuring Gluten-Free Oatmeal Cookies by Partake Foods , the allergy-friendly food company, with Marshmallow Swirls.
The partnership is a major one for the Vermont-based dessert maker, as the company underscored the importance of supporting and collaborating with Black-owned and women-owned businesses like Partake as part of its continuing work to address racial justice in the U.S.