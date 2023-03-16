The Beltone Hearing Care Foundation stepped up to help a local woman hear again.
Betty Chancey had lost her husband abruptly due to COVID; he was their sole source of income, and now she is having some financial issues.
After being referred to the Beltone Hearing Care Center by a friend, her hearing evaluation showed moderate hearing loss, but it wasn't within her means to afford hearing aids.
Craig Smith, a hearing instrumental specialist, said, "We reached out to Beltone, which we have a foundation that helps people in situations like this, they responded, and we're fitting Ms. Betty with some brand new hearing aids."