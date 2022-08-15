Good Monday. This evening will be calm with partly cloudy skies and temps falling out of the 80s into the 70s. It should be a nice evening with only the slightest chance for a pop-up sprinkle.
Tuesday I expect about the same with the high reaching 88 and only a 10% chance for an afternoon shower.
Wednesday we will see heavy rain diving past us to the west over Memphis. We MAY get a couple of showers out of it in the afternoon. It will be much cooler with mostly cloudy skies and a high of only 82!
Thursday an area of low pressure will move by to our south which will probably bring us a few afternoon showers. I expect a high of around 84.
Friday and Saturday will both see highs in the mid-80s with spotty showers or storms both afternoons.
Sunday we will see a front approaching. After a high of 87 Sunday, the front will bring in widespread rain and thunderstorms Sunday night into the day on Monday.
