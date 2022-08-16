Good morning, overall, today will be partly cloudy. You’ll see the greatest amount of blue sky and sunshine in the morning, and then, clouds will gradually increase in the afternoon. Highs will be slightly below normal in the mid-80s, and the humidity will be back down a little lower again. Additionally, there will be a few isolated light showers from the northwest. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with mild lows in the 60s.
Wednesday will be cooler with highs only in the upper 70s to low 80s with more clouds. There will be some scattered showers, but the bulk of the heaviest rain and storms should stay outside of our area to the southwest. Thursday will be partly sunny with highs near 85 and scattered showers/storms. The scattered activity will continue on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as well. Each of those three days will have highs in the 80s.