Good Monday. We should have a nice evening. Skies will be partly cloudy with temps falling from the 60s into the 50s.
Tuesday starts cool in the upper 30s and low 40s. We will be warm, breezy, and mostly cloudy in the afternoon with a high of 72.
Wednesday will be really warm with the high shooting up to 81 (the record is 86)! We will also be fairly windy with wind gusts between 35 and 45 mph through the day. All this is ahead of a front that will bring in a line of storms late Wednesday night into overnight Thursday morning. That line looks like it will be weakening as it moves through, but we will be watchful for the severe weather potential.
We will cool a bit behind the front. Thursday will have a high of 69. Friday will reach 67. Both days will have cool mornings in the low 40s.
We will have similar weather this weekend. Cool mornings, and nice afternoons.
