Good morning, we made it through the rain yesterday and overnight, and now, the weather is about improvements for your Thursday. Clouds will be decreasing this morning, leading to a mostly sunny sky with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Tonight will have some clouds with cold lows near or below freezing.
Friday will be mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the upper 40s. The cold will really settle in for the weekend with morning lows in the 20s and highs in the mid-40s. Saturday will have a mix of sun and clouds, and Sunday will be sunny. The cool air will continue into next week with highs remaining in the 40s and a slim chance for a spotty sprinkle. Long-term, we’ll be watching for an arctic blast to arrive next Thursday into Friday with even colder air before the Christmas weekend.