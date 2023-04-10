Become a part of the future of healthcare at Roane State's Oak Ridge Healthcare Job Fair, April 12

Roane State's 90% job placement rate is just one of the reasons to attend this job fair.
On April 12, Roane State Community College will be hosting a Healthcare Job Fair at its Oak Ridge Branch Campus. The event, which runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern Time, is open to students, graduates, and any member of our community who are seeking employment in healthcare.
Employers from across East Tennessee have been invited to participate in the job fair and still have time to register online at roanestate.edu/placement.
RSCC President Dr. Chris Whaley expressed excitement for the event, saying that it provides an opportunity to “connect employers with their future employees in a one-stop-shop environment.”
Attendees are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes and be prepared for potential instant interviews. Roane State’s current job placement rate is over 90%. Other job openings, and employment resources can be found online at roanestate.edu/placement.
Anyone with questions or special needs for the job fair should contact RSCC’s Workforce Training and Placement Manager Sonya Parker at (865) 481-2031 or parkers@roanestate.edu. For more information about Roane State’s health science programs, visit roanestate.edu/healthcare.