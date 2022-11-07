There will be a total lunar eclipse early on Tuesday morning viewable across the Tennessee Valley – known as the Beaver Blood Moon. November’s full moon is nicknamed the Beaver Moon and “Blood” comes from the eclipse.
It’ll be the last total lunar eclipse for three years. The next one will happen on March 14, 2025. All the more reason to check this one out.
A lunar eclipse is visible to the naked eye with no need for equipment or special glasses.
A total lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth, and Moon all align. The Moon moves into the Earth’s inner shadow, so no direct light from the sun reaches the Moon.
The first step is a partial eclipse as the Earth begins to cast its shadow on the Moon. It looks like a growing dark shadow moves across the Moon for about an hour.
Then, the total lunar eclipse occurs where the Moon is fully in Earth’s inner shadow. The Moon will still be visible, but it’ll take on a rusty, amber color as sunlight is bent through the Earth’s atmosphere and reaches the Moon. The reddish hue is why a total lunar eclipse is called a “Blood Moon.”
Lastly, the Moon will begin to move out of the Earth’s shadow again for the ending partial eclipse as the shadow area decreases.
The whole process takes a few hours.
TUESDAY'S TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE TIMELINE:
- Partial Eclipse begins at 4:09am ET
- Total Eclipse begins at 5:16am ET
- Max Total Lunar Eclipse at 5:59am ET
- Total Eclipse ends at 6:42am ET
- Partial Eclipse ends at 7:49am ET – Note, the partial lunar eclipse will be cut off short in our local area by sunrise at 7:09am ET.
Viewing conditions should cooperate for most, especially since you have an extended period of time to take in a total lunar eclipse. However, we are expecting some scattered clouds early on Tuesday morning that may interfere, especially for locations southeast of Chattanooga. Temperatures will be mild from 55-60.