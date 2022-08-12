Good morning and happy finally Friday! Today’s the big day that we’ve been waiting for quieter and calmer weather. It will begin with areas of patchy dense fog, especially through valleys, lasting until about 9-10am ET. It is still humid this morning, but the humidity will gradually decrease throughout today under a mostly sunny sky and wind from the north. Highs will be warm from about 83-88. Tonight will be fantastic! By 7pm, most temperatures will be in the 70s. The humidity will continue to fall overnight, allowing lows to drop to the low to mid-60s. Even upper 50s are possible in the mountains.
Saturday morning will feel amazing, and then, the humidity will gradually start to inch up again through the day. Thankfully, still not super muggy. Saturday will have a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid-80s, and although the great majority will stay dry, there is a small chance for a spotty light shower. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to 90 with a 10% chance for a shower.
Monday will be near 90 again with Tuesday in the mid-80s. Both days will have a few isolated showers. Then, Wednesday will be in the mid-80s with scattered showers/storms possible.