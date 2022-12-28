Good morning, today will be a beautiful day. It will start off frigid this morning, so layer up once again. With abundant sunshine, temperatures will warm up nicely to 50-55 degrees this afternoon with a southerly breeze at 5-10mph. Tonight will be clear early with some clouds after midnight. Many locations will be in the mid-30s for the first above-freezing lows since Thursday, December 22.
Tomorrow will be partly sunny with mild highs around 60 – another great weather day. Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs around 60. It’ll be dry for most of the day with rain chances increasing in the evening. Rain showers will be likely for the daytime of Saturday and then diminish for Saturday evening/night just in time for New Year’s Eve celebrations. Highs will be around 60 on Saturday, and then ringing in the New Year in the 50s at midnight.
New Year’s Day on Sunday will be pleasant with a mix of sun and clouds and highs near 64. It’ll be warm in the mid-60s for Monday and Tuesday with a few isolated showers on Monday and greater rain chances on Tuesday.