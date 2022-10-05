Happy Wednesday, everyone!
Our Wednesday will feature plenty of sunshine and pleasant humidity levels. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 70s.
Temps will slowly crawl back near 80 by late-week, along with a slight increase in humidity levels. This will be just ahead of another cold front which will bring a few clouds on Friday.
Otherwise look for another pleasant fall-like airmass to invade the region this weekend into next week.
Highs will be back into the lower 70s and lows will be well down into the 30s and 40s.