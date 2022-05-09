Good morning and happy Monday! Overall, this week will have quiet and warm weather. Today will feature sunny skies with only a few clouds and highs in the upper 70s. Tonight will be clear with lows in the mid-50s. Tuesday will warm more under a sunny sky with highs near 84.
Wednesday and Thursday will be dominated by blue sky and sunshine again with a few periodic clouds and highs around 85. Friday will start the transition to a little more active weather with a mix of sun and clouds and an isolated shower chance.
Rain chances will increase to scattered over the weekend, particularly during the afternoon and evening hours. As of now, activity looks to be hit or miss, so don’t change your weekend plans just yet. Highs will continue to be warm in the 80s.