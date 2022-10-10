Good morning, we have two more days with lots of sunshine, and then, we’ll finally be watching for rain chances for the middle of the week.
Today will start out chilly outside. It’ll be around 60 at noon, and then, afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s with abundant sunshine. Tonight will be cool with lows from the upper 30s to mid-40s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and a little warmer in the mid-70s. Wednesday will have more clouds with highs in the mid-70s and a few showers/storms in the daytime. Then, scattered showers/storms will increase Wednesday night through Thursday morning with a cold front. Clouds will decrease for the rest of Thursday to blue sky and sunshine. Highs will be near 75. Friday will be sunny, cool in the morning and mild in the afternoon from 65-70.
For the weekend, Saturday will remain nice in the low 70s, while Sunday will have a chance for scattered showers again.