Good morning, there is once again a chill in the air to begin your Wednesday. At noon, it’ll still be mild near 64. Afternoon highs will be comfortable in the upper 60s to low 70s with plentiful sunshine, low humidity, and a north breeze at 10-15mph. Low temperatures tonight will fall to the 40s. Really, all eyes today will be on Hurricane Ian and the state of Florida. It’ll affect us locally, heading into the weekend.
That being said, Thursday will be another nice day with a mostly sunny sky and highs from 70-75. On Friday, more clouds will extend into our area from Ian for a partly sunny sky and highs near 75. Showers should move into our eastern communities on Friday night. Rain will then expand across our area on Saturday with a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will be mild in the upper 60s. Some remaining scattered showers will be possible on Sunday, too. Rainfall will range from 0.25-2” with the high-end totals in the east and low totals to the west.
A few isolated showers may continue on Monday and Tuesday with highs back up in the 70s.