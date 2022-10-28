Good morning, today will be another pleasant fall day – cool in the morning, mild by noon in the low 60s, and then warm afternoon highs in the low 70s. There will be a mix of sunshine and high, thin clouds today, especially this morning. For your Friday evening plans, it’ll drop through the 60s. Overnight lows will be cool in the 40s.
Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with comfortable afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Saturday will be the “pick day” of the weekend for your outdoor plans. Then, Sunday will feature scattered showers with cooler highs near 64.
Halloween on Monday will still have the chance for a few additional scattered showers. As of now, most of this activity looks to wrap up by 3pm ET, making for dry Trick-or-Treating in the evening. Monday’s highs will be near 70 with Trick-or-Treat temps mild in the 60s. Tuesday will be pleasant in the low 70s with a mostly sunny sky.