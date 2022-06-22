Everyone is trying to beat the heat right now, and a lot of kids are at summer camp in the middle of this heat wave.
Youth Programs Director for the Chattanooga Zoo, Mariel Cuellar, says even with the intense heat, their campers have been enjoying getting outside to see the animals like the the popular giraffes, camels and a few chimpanzees.
But before all the fun, the kids are always prepared.
"The kids definitely have their own water bottles, if anyone forgets theirs, we give them an extra one for the day, take lots of water breaks that are mandatory and fill those water bottles through out the day," said Cuellar.
Besides staying hydrated, Cuellar mentioned they take plenty of breaks inside for craft experiments and they also go to a public pool on Fridays to cool off.
We asked some excited campers how they're handling the heat.
"We are drinking like a lot of water," said camper Bryce.
"I'm just a little bit sweaty," said camper PJ.
Parents can also set up their kids for camp by packing sunscreen, large hats and bringing an insulated water bottle.
On top of those tips given by the Chattanooga Zoo, the National Weather Service says to make sure children are dressed in loose, lightweight, and light-colored clothing.