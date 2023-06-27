The EPB Energy Professionals offer advice to help everyone prepare for the upcoming high summer temps this week.
With high temperatures forecasted, the EPB Energy Pros are ready to lend a hand – and provide free resources – to help our community prepare for the upcoming heat wave.
They're available to advise homeowners on how to check their home's readiness for the high heat, with free home energy checkups, a 30-minute call, and even online tutorials.
EPB encourages everyone to take advantage of the free, no-cost resources available to lower energy bills.
The EPB Energy Professionals are available all week to share tips and resources to help you stay cool and keep your bill reasonable this summer.
You can speak with an EPB Pro on their website here or schedule a free home energy checkup here.