There have been several reports of a bear being spotted in parts of Signal Mountain.
A video shared with Local 3 shows one wandering around a home on Wilson Avenue in Walden.
McCoy Farms and Gardens posted on Facebook that they were closing for the day Tuesday after they spotted a black bear passing through heir parking lot.
The Signal Mountain Police Department also saw the bear, and warned residents to not try to engage with the bear.
They also noted that the TWRA was alerted to the bear's presence.