There's been several bear sightings in the Tennessee Valley over the last couple of weeks, stretching from Bradley County to Chattanooga.
The TWRA says to make yourself look as big as possible, talk really loud, and slowly walk away.
There's no way to know for sure, but Mime Barnes with the TWRA says it's possible it could be the same bear.
"They can travel huge distances. And it really is about food, water, shelter,” Barnes told us.
Human safety is first and foremast when you come across a bear. To deter the bears, Barnes encourages people to tidy up their yards and think about what might be attracting them.
"It might be unpicked tomatoes. We all have tomato plants out this time of year. It might be bird feeders, including hummingbird feeders. Any easy access to food, and they have an amazing sense of smell,” Barnes said.
Greasy grills and trash cans can attract them as well. Even water if it's a time where we aren't getting enough rain.
While the natural instinct in today's time is to pull out your phone when you see a bear, Barnes says wildlife is unpredictable and you need to walk away.
"The bears that have been reported to us are sub-adults. They're juvenile bears. They're kind of looking for a territory or looking for those things for themselves for the first time,” Barnes said.
For more information on bears and safety, visit bearwise.org or tnwildlife.org.