A mother and her 3-year-old daughter were scratched by a bear who tore into their tent while camping at the national park.
Rangers at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park were forced to euthanize the 350-pound bear who ripped into a family's tent at Elkmont Campground early Sunday morning.
The bear, while in the tent scratched a 3-year-old girl and her mother. The father was able to scare the bear from the tent and campsite after several attempts.
Rangers said the bear "had previous and likely consistent access to non-natural food sources," such as human and dog food.
Traps were set in the park for the bear, which exhibited extreme food-conditioned behavior and lack of fear of humans, boldly entering the trap without wariness.
The bear matched the size and physical description given to rangers by the family.
Bears are attracted to the smell of food and garbage in our developed areas, like campgrounds and picnic areas, rangers warn.
Campers should take necessary precautions including properly following food storage regulations while in bear country.