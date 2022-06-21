A young black bear cub got caught with his hand in the proverbial cookie jar - but in this instance, it was the cub's head inside a plastic food container.
The bear was first spotted on June 13 in the Covered Bridge Resort in the Wears Valley area of Sevier County, near the entrance to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Both the TWRA and the Appalachian Bear Rescue did surveillance and followed incoming calls in an attempt to locate the bear.
But on Monday, a call came in that helped rescuers locate the cub, part of the way up a tree.
A local business brought a ladder and Black Bear Support Biologist Janelle Musser was able to rescue the misguided little cub using a catch pole around the container.
With tension from the catch pole holding the plastic food container in place, the cub was able to extract his head.
The cub was then captured and is recovering at the Appalachian Bear Rescue.
The team used this encounter to remind people about staying Bear Wise and securing garbage and crushing these types of containers - to keep those little cubs' heads safe.